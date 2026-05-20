From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared former Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, winner of the party’s Nasarawa West Senatorial District primary election conducted on May 18.

Announcing the result on Wednesday in Keffi, the Returning Officer of the APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee for Nasarawa State, Musa Shuaibu Guri, said the exercise was peacefully conducted across the five local government areas of the zone.

He listed the affected local government areas as Keffi, Toto, Nasarawa, Kokona and Karu, adding that Shuaib secured 98,614 votes through an affirmation process.

Guri commended the conduct of party members during the exercise and appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for providing what he described as an enabling environment for the committee to carry out its assignment.

“The primaries were peacefully conducted and transparently observed across all the local government areas,” he said.

Speaking with journalists after the announcement, Acting Director-General of the DFS Campaign Movement, Yusuf Omaki, thanked stakeholders in the senatorial district for their confidence in Shuaib.

He said the former NPHCDA boss possesses the competence and international exposure needed to represent the zone effectively in the National Assembly.

Omaki also stressed the need for reconciliation among all aspirants and stakeholders after the primary election in order to strengthen the party ahead of the general election.

“We must bring everybody together after the primaries to build a formidable front for the general elections,” he said.

He added that Shuaib would work towards attracting development to the senatorial district and contribute meaningfully to national legislative affairs if elected.