From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Former Minister of Police Affairs and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees member, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri has resigned his membership from his party (PDP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

While submitting his resignation letter to the ward party Chairman at his Dogotubo Ward Centre in Potiskum, Yobe State on Monday, Waziri cited protracted leadership crisis at the national level of PDP as reason for his exit.

“The current leadership and direction in PDP is inconsistent with a major political party. The party has lost its moral standing as the primary opposition bastion,” Waziri, who was also a former PDP governorship candidate in Yobe, stated.

He said it was ironic that the party current condition runs contrary to the mission of the PDP in 1998 when it was founded to combat non-democratic rule.

He disclosed that his decision to move to ADC was driven by national interest and desire to “recreate democracy and restore good governance in Nigeria. He expressed hope that these desires will enable Nigerians to live in peace and prosperity.”

He promised to mobilise his political associates to join ADC, calling on others to join in a movement to “restore democratic hope in the country.

Waziri’s exit from PDP is believed to be a major blow to the political strength of the party in the state.

In the 2023 presidential election, PDP polled 198, 567 votes ahead of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which scored 151,,459 votes.