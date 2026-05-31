Ex-Leeds Lord Mayor Abigail Marshall Katung bags Southern Kaduna award

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Her Worship, Abigail Marshall Katung, the 130th Lord Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom, and wife of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing the Kaduna South Senatorial District, has been honoured with the Southern Kaduna Merit Award.

The award was presented to her yesterday during the Southern Kaduna Cultural Festival, organised by the Southern Kaduna Festival Initiative (SKFEST), in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The award recognises her meritorious service to the development of Southern Kaduna and her global representation of the zone’s values of resilience, excellence and compassion.

Presenting the award, SKFEST organisers said Mrs Katung has consistently projected the image of Southern Kaduna on the international stage while supporting initiatives that uplift communities back home.

They noted that Mrs Abigail Marshall Katung embodies the very essence of Southern Kaduna: resilience, excellence, compassion and an unyielding commitment to lifting others.

The organisers added that she was honoured for her meritorious representation of the people on the global stage and for her ceaseless contributions to advancing the image and development of Southern Kaduna.

Receiving the award, Mrs Katung expressed gratitude to SKFEST and the people of Southern Kaduna, saying: “This honour belongs to all of us. Southern Kaduna is a land of resilience and excellence, and I remain committed to using every platform to project our values, tell our story, and support initiatives that bring development and pride to our people.”

She added that her work as Lord Mayor of Leeds gave her the opportunity to show the world the talent, culture and potential of Southern Kaduna, and that she would continue to build bridges between the zone and global partners for the benefit of communities back home.