…Advises governor to beware of crisis merchants

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has applauded the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for submitting to genuine reconciliation required to restore peace in Rivers.

Eradiri particularly hailed Fubara’s decision to return to the political family of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, describing the new deal as a requirement for the peace and development of Rivers.

Eradiri, a former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, in a statement on Sunday, said Fubara’s boldness and determination to obey the new peace deal was another step in the right direction.

He recalled that he had continually advised the suspended governor to toe the path of genuine and sincere reconciliation by returning to his political father and reaching out to all the stakeholders he offended during the crisis.

Eradiri advised Fubara to stay far away from crisis merchants including selfish individuals, who professed fake love to him, but were responsible in pulling all the stunts destabilising Rivers.

Addressing Fubara, he said: “These crisis merchants are not tired yet. They will still devise some dubious strategies to reach you with their fake love and selfish advice to stampede you into derailing the new accord. Keep them far away from you and avoid making any contact with them.”

Eradiri further told Fubara not to succumb to any temptation that would make him walk away from the new peace deal insisting that doing so would rubbish his personality and throw Rivers into another round of crisis.

He said: “I advise Fubara to cherish this new path to peace and avoid entertaining any thought or idea that walking away from the accord will yield a better result. Any attempt to resort to such reasoning will only bring dangerous consequences.”

Eradiri further advised the suspended governor to prevail on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors to withdraw the Supreme Court’s matter they instituted against President Bola Tinubu against the emergency rule in Rivers.

“Prevailing on the PDP governors to withdraw the Supreme Court case will deepen the reconciliation and remove all obstacles that could hinder the quick reinstatement of Fubara”, he said.

Eradiri thanked President Tinubu for brokering the fresh peace in Rivers and all his continuous roles to protect the state from descending into the abyss of violence insisting that the president’s action was borne out of his true love for the state.

Eradiri commended Wike for having the large heart to forgive Fubara and facilitating the peace and reconciliation process describing the FCT Minister as a loyal supporter of President Tinubu.

He appealed to the Minister to keep Fubara close to him and away from deceptive politicians lurking around to capitalize on his political naivety to sow a fresh seed of discord.

Eradiri further hailed the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and other Rivers lawmakers and stakeholders including the state’s elders led by Chief Ferdinand Alabraba for facilitating the peace process.

He appealed to them to forgive and forget all that transpired during the crisis in line with true reconciliation to enable them forge a sound relationship devoid of acrimony and suspicions with Fubara in the overall interest of Rivers development and prosperity.