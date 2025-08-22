By Emma Njoku

Former Super Falcons stars, under the aegis of United Ex-Super Falcons of Nigeria Worldwide, have pleaded with President Bola Tinubu and the Chairman, National Sporys Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, to correct the mistakes of previous administrations by rewarding them for their past heroics.

The ex-players showered encomiums on President Tinubu and Dikko, for encouraging the development and growth of women football.

Notable ex-internationals, namely: Kikelomo Ajayi, Prisca Emeafu, and Patience Avre-Odeli, were ecstatic after a virtual meeting of ex-Falcons’ players on Wednesday as they conveyed their appreciation toTinubu for splashing millions, land and national honours on the current squad of the Falcons, following their triumph at the recently concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajayi noted that the Tinubu administration has inspired millions of women football players with the gesture.

The ex-captain said the nation stands to gain from the Tinubu initiative just as she pleaded with the Presidency to appreciate and honour previous heroines.

Similarly, U.S. based Patience Avre-Odeli lauded Mallam Shehu Dikko for offering positive advice to the Presidency.

“United ex-Super Falcons’ players monitored comments of Mallam Dikko in a youth forum in Abuja, and we were completely impressed with his vision. Dikko said they had made their recommendations to President Tinubu, who would use his discretion to honour and reward many of us who shed sweat and blood to bring honour to Nigeria. For us, it’s a new dawn for Nigerian sports”.

Prisca Emeafu, another ex-Super Falcons’ vice captain based in the Ireland, said lots of her colleagues would have been living a better life now if they had a responsible Tinubu/Dikko partnership in their time.

“The current squad of the Super Falcons are lucky unlike our generation. Some of us won the Africa Women Championship (AWC), now WAFCON, but received no dime from the government, NFF, or the sports ministry. I had a severe leg dislocation when armed robbers stormed the Super Falcons’ camp at the Obasanjo Farms Otta. I got disfigured, yet I was not honoured or appreciated in any way. Some other ex-internationals are suffering. It’s our prayers that President Tinubu and Mallam Dikko would correct the mistake of the past and show us love”, said Emeafu.

Also, U.S based Martha Tarhemba thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their generosity and solicited the sum of $40,000 for surgery on the knee injury she suffered while in the Super Falcons’ camp ahead of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.