Ex-APC National Youth Leader defects to NDC, declares interest

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The former National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadiq Abubakar, has defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State on the platform of the NDC.

Abubakar disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

The former APC chieftain had last week announced his resignation from the ruling party, citing the economic hardship being experienced by many Nigerians as a result of some policies and programmes of the APC-led administration.

Abubakar also stated that his decision was aimed at pursuing a political platform that would guarantee transparent and credible primary elections, enabling him to continue serving the people with “strength and integrity”.

Speaking on his decision to join the NDC, Abubakar said the move followed extensive consultations with political associates, friends, and family members.

According to him, the NDC remains one of the few political parties in the country that upholds fairness, equity, and internal democracy.

“This is a political party where members are treated fairly and equally. It is a party where members’ mandates are not stolen or suppressed in favour of preferred individuals,” he said.

He added that whichever method the NDC adopts in selecting candidates, either through primary elections or consensus arrangement, would be accepted by members in good faith.

Abubakar further described the NDC as a party with a clear vision and genuine commitment towards improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.