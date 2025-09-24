From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Over 400 youths comprising members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force and farmers across Cross River State have each revived a two million naira grant from the state government.

The grant which is worth ₦800 million is aimed at supporting their reintegration and entrepreneurial growth through agriculture and other ventures.

The beneficiaries recently completed intensive training on Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chain at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State.

The grant is part of the state’s broader “People First” agenda, targeted at wealth creation, employment generation, and the promotion of food sufficiency.

Presenting the grant, the state governor Senator Bassey Otu said the initiative was designed to redirect the energy of the youth from destructive activities to productive ventures.

In his words, “No society thrives when its most vibrant demographic is left unguided.

“Today’s empowerment program is primarily targeted at redirecting the strength and energy of our youths from destructive to productive ventures. The youth as a critical demographic set is the pulse of the society, as they are as versatile as they are volatile.”

The governor reminded the youths that the gesture was not an exhibition of abundant state resources but a strategic investment in human capital aimed at transforming societal liabilities into development assets.

He also assured the former agitators that they were not stigmatized, but rather welcomed as integral contributors to the state’s development, noting that empowerment had always been his guiding principle since his days in the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, described the event as a milestone in the state’s drive to promote economic development and create jobs.

Beneficiaries including Mrs. Mary Ekuri and Solomon Essien appreciated the People’s First administration of Governor Otu for the initiative and pledged on behalf of others to positively utilize the grants.