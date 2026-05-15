Eradiri tasks new INC leadership on unity

By Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has congratulated the newly inaugurated executive council of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) led by High Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei, urging the new leadership to rebuild unity and restore the organisation’s credibility.

Eradiri, a former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, said the new INC President had a daunting responsibility to reorganise the body and make it a respected institution once again.

He observed that political interference had, over the years, fragmented the organisation, stressing that the new leadership must work towards reconciling aggrieved interests and uniting the Ijaw nation.

According to him, Igbadiwei possesses the experience and knowledge required to reposition the INC, having previously served in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“He has a Herculean task ahead of him to reorganise the INC so that it becomes a respectable institution. There has been too much political interference that led it to become fragmented,” Eradiri said.

He added that the new INC President had the capacity to steer the affairs of the organisation and move the Ijaw nation in the right direction.

The former IYC leader pledged support for the new executive council, assuring that stakeholders would cooperate with the leadership to ensure its success.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa, also called on the Bayelsa State Government to support the INC, while cautioning against undue interference in the affairs of the socio-cultural body.

He maintained that although the INC should collaborate with the government, it must not operate under the control of the state authorities.

“The INC cannot be under the whims and caprices of the state government. They must collaborate,” he said.

Eradiri further advised the organisation to engage businessmen and other stakeholders within the Ijaw nation to strengthen its financial base and reposition it as a responsible and respected organisation.