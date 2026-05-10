EPL: Trossard fires Arsenal past West Ham as Raya saves title dream

Arsenal moved closer to the Premier League title after grinding out a crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham United in a tense London derby on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard emerged the hero for Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring the decisive goal in a match packed with pressure, injuries and late drama at the London Stadium.

Arsenal almost took an early lead when Trossard connected with a set-piece delivery, but his header struck the post. Former Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos then produced a goal-line clearance to deny Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners were dealt a major setback in the opening stages after Ben White was forced off with a knee injury, adding to Arsenal’s growing defensive concerns with Jurrien Timber already sidelined.

Despite struggling to create clear openings in the first half, Arsenal improved after the break following tactical changes from Arteta, including the introduction of Martin Zubimendi.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard controlled key moments in midfield before Trossard finally broke the deadlock to hand Arsenal a massive advantage in the title race.

Goalkeeper David Raya also played a decisive role for the visitors, producing crucial saves to deny Taty Castellanos and Fernandes as West Ham pushed for an equaliser.

The biggest scare came late in the match when West Ham thought they had levelled the score, only for VAR to rule out the goal for a foul on Raya.

Raya’s performance earned widespread praise after the Spanish goalkeeper preserved Arsenal’s narrow lead under intense pressure.

The result keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the Premier League title race as Arteta’s side edge closer to ending their long wait for the crown.