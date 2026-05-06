EPL: Three clubs in race for Dele-Bashiru

By Seyi Babalola

English Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as speculation over the Nigerian midfielder grows ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports, three clubs are interested in the Lazio player, with negotiations over his future expected at the end of the season.

“Three unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru,” Sky Sports reported.

“The former Sheffield Wednesday player has two years left on his contract and talks with Lazio over his future are expected to take place at the end of the season.”

Sky added that the player is receptive to the possibility of returning to England despite being content in Italy.

“Sources close to Dele-Bashiru have told Sky Sports News that while he’s happy at Lazio, he is open to a move to the Premier League,” the report added.

The 24-year-old, who has earned 17 caps for Nigeria, has continued to attract attention despite limited opportunities in Serie A.

Lazio had reportedly rejected offers from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth during the winter transfer window, while Trabzonspor were also linked without submitting a formal bid.

Dele-Bashiru, who joined Lazio from Hatayspor in 2024, is still under contract, with the Italian club determined to keep him as they continue their campaign.

His growing importance was clear in Lazio’s 3-3 tie with Udinese, when he came on at halftime and contributed resilience to the midfield.