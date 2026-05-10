EPL: Man City thrash Brentford to keep title race alive

Manchester City kept the Premier League title race alive after beating Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to break down Brentford in the opening hour before Jeremy Doku produced another brilliant moment to hand City the lead.

Erling Haaland added the second goal with his 26th league strike of the season, while Omar Marmoush wrapped up the victory deep into stoppage time.

The win moved City within two points of league leaders Arsenal and kept pressure firmly on Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of their clash against West Ham.

After dropping points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton earlier in the week, City needed a response and eventually found it after a tense first half.

Doku once again proved decisive for Guardiola’s men. The winger, who scored twice against Everton, broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a superb curling effort into the top corner after Brentford failed to clear the danger.

City had earlier wasted several opportunities, with Haaland missing a close-range header before goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him with another sharp save.

Brentford also threatened at times and nearly capitalised on a mistake from City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who struggled to deal with a long throw into the box.

Guardiola later introduced Phil Foden and Marmoush to inject more energy into the attack, and the changes helped City take full control of the contest.

Haaland made it 2-0 in the 75th minute after reacting quickest inside the area to finish from close range following Antoine Semenyo’s delivery.

Marmoush then completed the rout in added time with a composed finish to boost City’s goal difference as the title battle enters its final stretch.

City will now turn attention to their upcoming clash against Crystal Palace before facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final.