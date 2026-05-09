EPL: Guardiola speaks on title race after Arsenal seal Champions League final spot

09 May 2026 7:46 am WAT

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EPL: Guardiola speaks on title race after Arsenal seal Champions League final spot
Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has congratulated Arsenal on reaching the Champions League final.

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, following a 1-1 tie in the first leg.

They will now face the current trophy holders, Paris Saint-Germain, in the final on May 30.

Before then, Arsenal will focus on the Premier League title race, where they go into this weekend five points ahead of City.

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City can close the gap to two points when they host Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said: “I want to congratulate Mikel [Arteta] and his group on reaching the Champions League final – it’s good for Arsenal, but for English football.

“The same like Aston Villa; Unai [Emery] showed again how incredible a manager he is. I think six Europa League finals…

“And the same with Crystal Palace with Oliver [Glasner]. It’s good for English football three teams are going to play in three finals – it’s really, really good.

“And of course, we’re facing a team [in the Premier League title race] that has been really good and I know the only chance we had, we dropped two points in a tough game against Everton, but still we try to win, to sleep two points behind them, and see what happens…”

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