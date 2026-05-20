EPL: Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 as Spurs sink deeper into relegation battle

Chelsea F.C. boosted their European qualification hopes after defeating London rivals Tottenham Hotspur F.C. 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, piling more pressure on Spurs in the Premier League relegation fight.

Goals from Enzo Fernández and Andrey Santos handed Chelsea their first league victory since March 4, moving the Blues to eighth place, just one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. in the race for a Europa League spot.

For Tottenham, the defeat leaves them hovering just two points above the relegation zone ahead of the final day of the season.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Fernandez unleashed a powerful long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The Argentine midfielder later turned provider in the second half, directing a high ball into the path of Santos, who converted from close range in the 67th minute to double the hosts’ advantage.

Richarlison reduced the deficit for Tottenham in the 74th minute to revive hopes of a comeback, but Chelsea withstood late pressure to secure all three points.

Spurs came close to finding an equaliser late on, with James Maddison threatening before defender Jorrel Hato produced a crucial block.

Tottenham had earlier struck the woodwork through a header from Mathys Tel but struggled to regain momentum after Chelsea seized control of the contest.

The result also extended Spurs’ poor record at Stamford Bridge, where they have managed just one Premier League victory since 1990.

Chelsea entered the encounter amid major developments off the pitch following the appointment of former Real Madrid C.F. coach Xabi Alonso as the club’s next manager after a disappointing campaign that included FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City F.C..