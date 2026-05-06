EPL: Casemiro confirms Man Utd exit, rejects contract extension

06 May 2026 10:43 am WAT

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Casemiro

Casemiro

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has declared that he will not renew his contract with the club, marking the end of his time at the club.

Casemiro said in an interview with ESPN Brasil on Tuesday that he plans to leave at the end of the season.

“I don’t think so. It’s clear that I’ll make my decision at the end of the season. There are no chances,” he said.

The former Real Madrid star expressed gratitude to the club and its supporters, describing his time at Old Trafford as memorable.

“They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful, not just to the club, but to the fans,” he said.

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“If there’s one thing I’ll take with affection from these four years, it’s the affection from the fans toward me.”

Casemiro further shared that he hopes to leave on good terms and at a high point in his career.

“I want to leave through the front door. The cycle at Manchester United has ended. I’m heading into a new cycle in my career,” he added.

While he has yet to decide his next destination, the midfielder reiterated his appreciation for the club.

“I’ll be an eternal Manchester United fan here in England. I can only thank everyone for all the affection,” he said.

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