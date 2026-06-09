Enugu police debunk school attack report

The Enugu State Police Command has debunked a social media report alleging that armed herdsmen attacked a school in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

In a Tuesday statement, the command described the report as “false and misleading”.

Command spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe stated emphatically that no such attack occurred in any school within the local government area or any other part of Enugu State.

Ndukwe said, “On-the-spot security assessments, intelligence gathering, operational actions and discreet investigations immediately launched by the Command clearly revealed that no such attack occurred in any school within Ezeagu Local Government Area or elsewhere in Enugu State.

“The Command notes with concern the deliberate fabrication and circulation of such unfounded information, which is capable of inciting fear, creating unnecessary panic, and misleading members of the public, including school administrators, teachers, students, pupils, and parents.

“Consequently, efforts have been intensified to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the individual(s) responsible for originating and disseminating the false report.”

The command spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed the Command’s Tactical and Intelligence Units to intensify efforts to ensure that the originators and peddlers of the false report are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

The CP reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and the maintenance of peace, safety, and public order in schools and across Enugu State.

He further urged residents to disregard the report and remain calm, law-abiding, and security conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious persons, activities, and other security concerns to the nearest police station or any security agency.

Members of the public were encouraged to reach the command through the following emergency numbers: 08032003702, 08086671202, 112, 09134666668, or 09134448093.