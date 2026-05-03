From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
Leaders and residents of Enugu North Senatorial District, popularly known as the Nsukka Zone, staged a massive endorsement rally on Saturday in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah, declaring their backing for both leaders’ second terms in office.
At the well-attended gathering held at the Nsukka Township Stadium, stakeholders also presented a cheque of N102 million to support Mbah’s re-election nomination form, citing what they described as visible achievements and impactful governance.
The six local government areas that make up the zone — Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani, and Igbo-Etiti — said the Tinubu and Mbah administrations had delivered tangible development, particularly in infrastructure and the inclusion of the South East in national affairs.
Among the key highlights mentioned was the appointment of Prof. Simon Ortuanya as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), described as the first indigene to occupy the position since the institution’s establishment 65 years ago.
The rally also coincided with the flag-off of multiple road projects by Governor Mbah, covering nearly 70 kilometres. The projects include the 52.2km Nguru–Lejja–Aku–Akpakume Nze–Egede–Affa–Eke road, which the governor said would serve as a critical economic corridor for the zone.
Mbah used the occasion to reassure traders at the Ogige Market of government support, including seed funding to help stabilise their businesses following the ongoing remodelling of the market.
Top political figures present at the rally included Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council Igwe Samuel Asadu, and Chairman of the organising committee, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, alongside lawmakers, community leaders, youths, and women’s groups.
The endorsement motion for President Tinubu was presided over by former senator Chukwuka Utazi, moved by Dennis Agbo, representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, and seconded by Mark Obetta of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency.
Agbo listed ongoing federal projects as justification for the endorsement, including the Otukpo–Obollo Afor–9th Mile Enugu Expressway, the Enugu–Port Harcourt dual carriageway, and accelerated work on the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.
He also referenced the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the establishment of the South East Development Commission, and renewed efforts on the Port Harcourt–Enugu rail line.
He further noted that Enugu State’s connection to the national gas grid under Tinubu’s administration would boost economic prospects and strengthen its status as an oil-producing state.
According to him, several indigenes of the zone have also been appointed to key national positions, signalling improved inclusion of the South East in federal governance.
In a separate motion endorsing Governor Mbah, Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ezenta Ezeani, praised the governor’s leadership style and development strides across the state.
He cited projects such as the dualisation of the Enugu–Opi–Nsukka Road, upgrades at the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), and the rollout of Smart Green Schools and Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres.
“These are not promises. These are visible, measurable realities. Leadership is not judged just by intentions, but by outcomes. And when a leader delivers, continuity becomes not just desirable, but necessary. Interrupting it now would be like abandoning a harvest halfway through the season,” he stated.
Former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi also addressed the crowd, saying: “What we have come here to do is to endorse President Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah. I want to first of all thank you all for the support you have been giving to the Governor. Your presence here has already shown that Nsukka has endorsed Tinubu and Mbah for their second tenure.”
Responding, Governor Mbah described the turnout as overwhelming and thanked the people for their support, stressing the importance of recognising leadership that delivers results.
“Let me take you three years back. You told us you wanted your own as the Vice Chancellor of UNN. So, your endorsement of the President matters because he was the leader who broke this 65-year-old jinx. That is why January 2027 matters,” he declared.
Other News
The governor reiterated his vision to transform Nsukka into a thriving economic and educational hub capable of retaining its talent and driving growth.
He assured that the ongoing dualisation of the Enugu–Ugwogo Nike–Opi Nsukka Road would be completed and commissioned by October 2026.
Outlining future plans, Mbah revealed that the state had concluded feasibility studies for a proposed 135.5km rail project linking key parts of Enugu, including Ugwuoba, 9th Mile, Enugu city, Nsukka, and Obollo Afor.
“Let me tell you what to expect in the next four years. We are going to move Nsukka from being just a large district on the map to the engine of the new enormous economy.
“We have concluded the feasibility studies, and we are soon going to start the construction of a 135.5km rail line. It is going to integrate the state’s economy and ease the movement of goods and services.
“It will cover several parts of Enugu, including Ugwuoba, 9th Mile, Enugu City, Nsukka, and Obollo Afor,” he said.
Reaffirming his administration’s resolve, Mbah added: “You know the typical thing is that when we made promises, we were almost always scoffed at by sceptics. We were told this was overambition, this is not possible. But I think we have proven sceptics wrong. We have shown that impossibility does not exist in our dictionary. Where there is a will, there is a way,” Mbah asserted.
He maintained that while the state aims to grow its economy significantly, it would not lose sight of the welfare of its people.
Addressing concerns over the Ogige Market redevelopment, the governor explained that the intervention was necessary to prevent potential disasters.
“I know we were misunderstood when we undertook to remodel the Ogige Market. But imagine what it would have looked like if I transformed Ogbete or Holy Ghost with two modern terminals – the interstate terminal and the intrastate terminal – and I did nothing about Ogige Market. How could that have been interpreted?
“We saw Ogige Market as a keg of gunpowder. We were sitting on a keg of gunpowder. If we did not do anything and we had an emergency situation in that market, questions would have been asked if we had government in this state because there was no way we would have moved emergency interventions into the market.
“But you may already have noticed that we just started doing some shops there to bring back those people who were affected. And we are also going to give those directly affected seed capital to restart their trades,” he stated to loud applause.
Mbah also dismissed criticism from political opponents, saying: “Someone said to me, ‘you are only going to be a one-term governor.’ Then the same person turns around and tells Ndi Enugu, ‘give me a chance, I am only going to serve one term.’
“Is it not counter-intuitive? Can you diminish one-term government and then come to lie to the people to give you one term?” he queried.
He concluded with a call for continuity, noting that Enugu was on the cusp of significant transformation.
“Enugu is at the brink of a historic turning point. Enugu’s profile is rising. Enugu is that model of good governance in the country today. And, please, do not let anyone steal what trust has built,” he said.
Earlier, while flagging off the Nguru–Lejja–Aku–Akpakume–Nze–Egede–Affa–Eke road, the governor described road infrastructure as central to economic development.
“There is no better enabler or key enabler than roads that will connect communities and connect people to opportunities. That is what we are doing. The stretch of this road is 52.2km, but if you then add the other roads like Amachara to Barracks, from Mechanic Village, and many others like that, we are doing about 70 kilometres,” he stated.