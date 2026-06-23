Enugu joins global subnational methane action coalition

The Enugu State Government has signed a landmark partnership agreement with the Climate Group, thus, officially joining the Subnational Methane Action Coalition (SMAC), a body of over 180 global regions dedicated to a net-zero future.

The signing ceremony took place at the ongoing London Climate Action Week in the United Kingdom, where the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, signed on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah. Putting pen to paper, Onyia noted Enugu, like many growing African cities, face increasing waste management challenges.

“Municipal solid waste, particularly unmanaged disposal sites, has become an important source of methane emissions.

“So, for us, methane reduction is not simply a climate issue. It is also about public health, environmental protection, waste management, and urban development issues. But quite importantly, it as well an opportunity for innovation, jobs, and improved quality of life.

“Therefore, we are delighted to formally join the Subnational Methane Action Coalition and to become part of a growing global community of states, provinces, and regions committed to tackling one of the world’s most urgent climate challenges.

He explained that under Governor Mbah’s leadership, the Enugu State had since placed climate action and sustainable development at the centre of its development agenda.

“Among the steps already taken are the establishment of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, enactment of climate-related legal and policy frameworks, development of the Enugu State Climate Change Policy and Action Plan; embarking on major urban greening and environmental restoration programmes, investments in clean transportation, including CNG buses; and the construction of Smart Green Schools powered by rooftop solar systems in all the 260 wards of the state.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to building a low-carbon and climate-resilient future,” he stated. Onyia maintained that as a former coal-producing region that once powered Nigeria’s industrial development, Enugu State understands both the opportunities and the environmental consequences associated with energy and economic transformation.

“Therefore, today, we are committed to writing a new chapter – a chapter in which environmental stewardship, economic development, public health, and climate action advance together.

“Enugu joins SMAC not merely as a new member, but as a committed partner. We come ready to learn. We come ready to collaborate. And we come ready to act,” he assured.

He added that joining SMAC was already yielding fruits for the state such as “From Framework to Action: Piloting Subnational Methane Mitigation in Enugu State’s Waste Sector,” a technical assistance that would help the state to establish methane baselines, strengthen institutional coordination, improve monitoring systems, develop a state methane action framework, implement pilot mitigation actions at waste sites, and prepare investment-ready projects for future scale-up.

“This demonstrates that SMAC is not merely a network of commitments. It is a platform for implementation,” he stated.