From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The (MTUA), Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State has petitioned Governor Peter Mbah, over what it described as the brutal killing of a farmer and continued violent invasion of Okomigbo community by suspected persons from Ngwogwo village in Ishiagu community in Ebonyi State.

The community alleged that the attack, which occurred on June 13, 2026, at about 10:30am, at Ekoro farmland in Okomigbo, led to the death of one Orji Ibe, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

In a petition addressed to Governor Mbah and jointly signed by the President-General of MTUA, Ezekwe Chijioke; Secretary-General, Dr Donatus Onu, alongside traditional rulers and community leaders from the affected communities, the association called for urgent government intervention to prevent further escalation of violence.

The petitioners alleged that the incident had thrown the entire Mpu community into fear and tension, warning that continued attacks could destabilise the area if urgent steps were not taken.

The petition noted that the survivors of the attack said the assailants stormed the farmland heavily armed, masked, and began shooting at farmers.

“The said attack, which took place at the Ekoro farmland in Okomigbo Mpu, resulted in the gruesome killing of Mr Orji Ibe, while several other innocent people sustained varying degrees of injuries and are presently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

“The assailants were heavily armed, masked, and welding dangerous weapons while shooting sporadically at innocent farmers working on their farms,” the petition stated.

The union further alleged that the attackers specifically targeted natives of Mpu after questioning those present on the farmland.

“The survivors further narrated that before the shooting commenced, the attackers were interrogating the farmers, asking them whether they were from Ezza or Mpu. Those who identified themselves as Ezza were asked to run away, while those identified as natives of Mpu were brutally attacked and shot at,” the petition read.

MTUA described the attack as deliberate and carefully coordinated, insisting that it was not an isolated incident, but part of repeated hostilities allegedly carried out against the community.

“The nature of this attack clearly shows that it was premeditated, coordinated, and deliberately targeted at innocent people of the Mpu extraction.

“It is important to state that this is not an isolated incident. The attacks and acts of aggression by Ngwogwo village against the people of Okomigbo Mpu community have been ongoing since last year and have continued to pose serious threats to peace, security, and harmonious coexistence in the area,” the community stated.

The association acknowledged previous peace efforts initiated by the chairmen of Aninri and Ivo Local Government Areas, through a peace committee set up to investigate the dispute and recommend solutions.

However, it lamented that despite those interventions, the attacks had continued and had now escalated to loss of life.

“Despite these peace efforts, the attacks have persisted and have now escalated to the killing of an innocent citizen,” the petitioners said.

The community also called on security agencies to investigate allegations linking two individuals to the incident.

“There are strong suspicions and allegations from members of the affected community that one Chief Joseph Nwite from Ezza Mpu, and Mr Phillip Anyaelu from Ngwogwo Ishiagu are among the suspected masterminds behind this heinous attack.

“We urge the relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice, in accordance with the law,” the petition added.

Among other demands, the community called for immediate investigation into the attack, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible, deployment of security personnel to the affected communities, intensified surveillance, and stronger collaboration between Enugu and Ebonyi State authorities to prevent further violence.

The association warned that failure to urgently address the situation could trigger reprisals and lead to a breakdown of law and order in the area.

“The brutal murder of Mr Orji Ibe and the injuries inflicted on several others amount to a serious breach of public peace and security and, if not urgently addressed, may trigger further breakdown of law and order and possible reprisals capable of destabilising the entire area.

“The people of Mpu community have remained law-abiding and have consistently exercised restraint despite repeated provocations and attacks,” the petitioners stated, expressing confidence in Governor Mbah’s commitment to justice, peace, and security.