Eno, Keyamo lead maiden Uyo-Accra flight from Victor Attah Airport

From Isaac Job, Uyo
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has outlined the strategic benefits of the Victor Attah International Airport, describing it as a unique transit hub within Nigeria’s aviation industry.
The airport has commenced its international operations with a maiden flight as the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno; the aviation minister, Festus Keyamo; and other passengers joined the service to Accra, Ghana.
The minister, speaking during a brief ceremony held at the airport grounds before take-off, stated that the facility is not just another airport but possesses the unique advantage of transferring passengers from international to international, domestic to international, and international to domestic flights.
He noted that such a unique advantage is not offered by any other airport in Nigeria, asserting that Akwa Ibom State is gradually transforming into a “Dubai of Nigeria” given its superlative infrastructural renaissance and its impact on both the region and the country.
“This airport is not just one of those airports—not just a terminal building—but a world-class transit hub with immense impact. With this facility, passengers are afforded the opportunity of transferring their flights from international to international; domestic to international; and international to domestic,” Keyamo said.
“This kind of service does not exist in any sub-national anywhere in the country but only here in this airport. This is not just the best; it is the only existing one, a pacesetter in the country.”
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He acknowledged the massive economic impact and ripple effects of the airport on the state and the country generally, describing them as intense. The minister further commended Governor Umo Eno for his rare commitment to completing the project and actualising its international status.
Governor Eno, who was visibly elated by the development, attributed the success to the visionary leadership of his predecessors.
He said, “It was indeed a relay race of impactful leadership, from Obong Victor Attah to Chief Godswill Akpabio, to Mr Udom Emmanuel, and to me. They have individually contributed their own quotas in an exceptional way for our common good.”
The Governor particularly commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “for his love and timely release of funds to the sub-nationals to enable them execute projects, such as the Victor Attah Int’l Airport—a world-class transit hub.”
He also appreciated Keyamo for his special interest and commitment towards the realisation of the international status of the airport.
Earlier, the Commissioner for Finance and Supervising Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Emem Bob, thanked Governor Eno for his foresight and determination to get the airport upgraded to an international facility.
In their separate remarks, the Managing Director of Ibom Airport Development Company, Engr. Uwem Ekanem; the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Engr. George Uriese; and the Chairman of VKS (the firm that handled the construction of the new terminal), Engr. Oliver Ebong, commended Governor Eno for overcoming all challenges and pushing them positively to realise the maximum potential of the Victor Attah International Airport.