From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor Pastor Umo Eno has commissioned a Model Primary School in Ikot Isong, Etinan local government area and restated his commitment to advancing education in the state.

Eno who was represented at commissioning ceremony by the Political Adviser Dr Godwin Ntukudeh described the Governor’s investment in education as exceptional.

“Governor Umo Eno is a visionary leader. His ARISE Agenda is fully alive in this landmark achievement,” Ntuk Udeh said, adding that the school is a benchmark for educational excellence and a step towards reducing rural-urban migration.”

He urged teachers to uphold their roles with diligence and directed the Chairman of council and stakeholders to maintain the school’s top-tier facilities.

The Chairman of the council Mr Uko Umoh lauded Governor Umo Eno as a promise-keeper adding that Eno return to commission the school barely one month after unveiling the paint factory in the area.

He announced a donation of 20,000 exercise books to be distributed to schools across Etinan Council Area as well as 250 uniforms for pupils of the newly commissioned model school.

In his remarks , the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Essien, appreciated the Governor’s educational foresight in the school’s cutting-edge amenities which include, a fully equipped computer lab, On-site medical clinic, 500-seat auditorium, standard football field, furnished apartments for head teachers and staff quarters, and solar-powered systems for uninterrupted energy supply.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning and inspection of the facilities installed at the modern Model Primary School.