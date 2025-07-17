From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has inaugurated the 10.4km Idoro (Uyo)–Ukpom (Abak) Road Project as part of the rural development pillar of the ARISE Agenda.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Eno explained that the road project was a fulfilment of the campaign promises to complete all projects inherited from the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel in the state.

He said the project further reinforced the resolve to ensure that quality infrastructure is put in place to open up rural communities and boost economic and agricultural activities in the state.

Eno, who spoke at the inauguration of the project amidst pomp and celebration by residents and leaders from the two benefiting local government areas, said although the project was very challenging, he was happy that it had been successfully completed.

“I promised during our campaigns that we would do all we can to complete all ongoing projects by the last administration. This project was initiated by the administration of my political father, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, and we had promised we would complete this project.

“Today, we are here in fulfilment of that promise, and with the finisher’s anointing, our faith in God, and the belief that governance is a continuum, we have deployed all our resources to complete this road. Let me thank Amitec Construction for taking on the challenge.

“When you look at the videos of this road before now, you will know that it was really challenging. Let me thank the Commissioner for Works for rising to the occasion.

“Thank you so much for tolerating all of those bombardments, but I’m sure you are happy today that this road is done. We want to promise our people that we will keep connecting our rural communities to the urban centres, just like we’ll keep connecting the centre of Akwa Ibom to the centre in Abuja. We want to thank you for your understanding,” Eno stated.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms in the state, Governor Eno noted that the project would not have been possible without the funds received from President Tinubu.

“This would not have been possible without the support of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Ahmed Tinubu, who has released funding to the state so that we can go on to complete our projects.

“That’s why it’s important, as a state, that we rise up with one voice to support the president to come back for a second term,” he added.

Eno explained that, having completed the politics, his administration would continue to ensure that Akwa Ibom stands to benefit from the movement.

“We will, in the next few weeks, flag off youth-friendly centres in all of our local governments. Working with the Chairman of ALGON, each local government chairman will give us a space within their local government so that we can build youth-friendly centres for our young people.

“Only yesterday, I received in audience the Honourable Minister for Youth Development, and he has told me we are going to work together to ensure that those youth-friendly centres have the right equipment, the right funding, and the right support so that we can galvanise all our youths in each local government area,” Eno said.

While appreciating contractor Amitec Construction for a job well executed, Eno assured that his government would not owe contractors for any project executed in the state.

“Before we issue or award a contract, we have set aside funding for that contract. So it is left for contractors to finish their contract and then take their money,” he stated.