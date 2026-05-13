Energy Commission DG arrested by EFCC over alleged ₦500bn fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering and fraud involving about ₦500 billion.

Abdullahi was reportedly arrested in Abuja on Wednesday and is currently being held by the anti-graft agency for questioning.

A source within the EFCC, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly on the matter, confirmed the arrest.

“We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for money laundering offences. He was arrested and is currently in our custody. The money is to the tune of ₦500bn,” the source said.

Although the EFCC is yet to officially release a statement on the development, the alleged fraud is said to be linked to ongoing investigations into financial transactions and public funds under the commission.

Efforts to get confirmation from EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Abdullahi as Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria on October 24, 2023.

The development adds to the growing list of corruption investigations involving top government officials and heads of federal agencies across the country.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.