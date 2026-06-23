Enekwechi urges Africa to reward athletes

As athletes battled for Commonwealth Games places under the bright Lagos skies at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex on Sunday, one of Nigeria’s most accomplished track and field stars stood away from the throwing circle reflecting on a journey defined by resilience, sacrifice and consistency.

For nearly a decade, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has been one of Team Nigeria’s most dependable athletes. Whether at the Commonwealth Games, African Games or African Championships, the shot put giant has repeatedly delivered medals when it mattered most.

Yet behind the medals, records and accolades lies a story of pain, discipline and perseverance that few outside the athletics community truly understand.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Commonwealth Games Trials, Enekwechi offered a candid glimpse into the often-hidden realities of elite sport.

“People see the competition day, the results and the celebration, but they do not always see what athletes go through behind the scenes to get there,” he said.

“There is a lot of sacrifice, pain and discipline involved in producing those performances.”

His words carried extra weight given the personal challenge he is currently facing.

The Nigerian record holder revealed that he has been competing while managing a leg injury, one severe enough to potentially require surgery when the season comes to an end.

Despite the discomfort, he remains committed to representing Nigeria and maintaining the high standards that have earned him the nickname “Mr. Consistent.”

For Enekwechi, the situation is far from unique.

He believes many athletes across Africa routinely push through injuries, physical exhaustion and mental strain simply to answer the call of national duty.

According to him, the public often sees only the final result, without appreciating the enormous sacrifices required to reach the podium.

That relentless commitment has become the hallmark of Enekwechi’s career.

Since emerging as one of Africa’s dominant shot putters, he has built an enviable record of success. He claimed silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast before going on to secure gold medals at the African Games in Rabat in 2019 and Accra in 2023.

His dominance has been equally evident at the African Championships, where he captured gold in Asaba in 2018, Saint-Pierre in 2022 and Douala in 2024.

The consistency of those performances has made him one of Nigeria’s most reliable international competitors, a reputation interrupted only this year when injury ruled him out of the 2026 African Championships.

While Enekwechi’s focus remains firmly on future competitions, including the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he is equally passionate about addressing another challenge facing athletics on the continent — financial sustainability.

The multiple African champion believes Africa must do more to reward and support its athletes if the sport is to reach its full potential.

He welcomed the introduction of prize money at the AFN trials, an initiative championed by the federation’s Second Vice President, Akuchukwu Aghazu, describing it as a step in the right direction.

“You cannot just expect athletes to come out and perform at every African event because athletics is fun,” he said.

“There has to be value, there has to be motivation, and prize money is one of the things that can add that spark.”

For Enekwechi, the conversation extends beyond prize money alone. He argues that African athletics must embrace stronger commercial structures, attract greater investment and create opportunities that allow athletes to earn sustainable incomes from their craft.

Such reforms, he believes, would not only motivate current athletes but also encourage the next generation to pursue excellence in the sport.

As Nigeria’s athletes chase Commonwealth Games qualification in Lagos, Enekwechi’s message serves as a timely reminder that success in athletics is rarely measured by medals alone.

Behind every throw, jump and sprint lies years of sacrifice, countless hours of training and, in many cases, the willingness to compete through pain.

For one of Nigeria’s most decorated field athletes, that reality has become a way of life. And as he continues his pursuit of excellence despite injury, Enekwechi hopes African athletics can evolve into a system that rewards the dedication of those who carry the continent’s ambitions onto the global stage.