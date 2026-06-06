Elizabeth Mojekwu bags PCRC award

With Funsho Arogundade

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Renowned Nigerian businesswoman and community leader, Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Mojekwu, has been honoured as an Ambassador of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and Patron of the PCRC Safe School Initiative in recognition of her contributions to Nigeria’s development and her role in inspiring young Nigerians to embrace positive values.

The National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, presented the award to Mojekwu, CEO of Tobby Royal Suites, Opebi, Lagos, on Saturday as he described her as a patriotic Nigerian whose character and achievements serve as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Olaniyan praised Mojekwu’s commitment to national development and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join efforts aimed at redirecting the minds of Nigerian youths toward positive values and responsible living. According to him, the PCRC remains committed to working with responsible citizens and stakeholders in reshaping the future of Nigerian youths by instilling discipline, patriotism, and moral values from childhood.

He also commended Mojekwu for returning to Nigeria despite the country’s challenges in order to contribute meaningfully to national growth and development. “We are looking for patriotic Nigerians like her who can serve as role models to the younger generation. As a nation, we found ourselves in this situation because we neglected our children for too long while focusing only on adults. Now, we must go back, catch them young, and restore sanity to our country,” Olaniyan said.

Responding, Mojekwu expressed appreciation to the PCRC for the honour and pledged her commitment to supporting the committee’s vision for Nigerian youths.

She further promised to work closely with the PCRC in advancing initiatives that promote youth development, education, and positive social values across Nigeria.