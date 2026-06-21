Elegance in stripes

Outfits with stripes could be fun. It gives this kind of comfy outlook when professionally done. Ankara or Adire is already busy. If stripes are bold, keep accessories minimal.

It’s pertinent to note that vertical stripes on the body make you look taller, but don’t join stripes any how at the seams. Bad matching of stripes is what makes it loud, and shows the kind of tailor you patronize.

For a plus-size person, the size of stripe should be medium vertical stripes, while a slim person can wear outfit with wide or horizontal stripes.

You can also mix with solids. In this case, 80 per cent of your outfit should be plain if stripes are loud. The top part should be stripe and the lower part plain.

If you love a Striped jumpsuit, ensure that the stripes are vertical only. This adds panache to the outfit. Accessorise with big earrings and you are good to go.