Electoral violence: American pleads guilty to shooting at Mayor on Val’s day

A 23-year-old American man, Quintez Brown risks a minimum 15-year prison term after pleading guilty on Friday to firing gun shots at Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Craig Greenberg during the latter’s 2022 campaign.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) disclosed this in a statement.

“According to court documents, on the morning of Feb. 14, 2022, Quintez Brown, 23, of Louisville, walked into Greenberg’s campaign office, where Greenberg was having a meeting with four staffers.

“Brown fired multiple shots at Greenberg before staffers were able to close and barricade the door.

“Brown was apprehended several blocks from the shooting, carrying the firearm that he had used in the shooting in a backpack.

“As part of his guilty plea, Brown admitted that he shot at Greenberg because Greenberg was running for mayor.

“Brown pleaded guilty to interfering with a federally protected activity and using and discharging a firearm in relation with a crime of violence.

“He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21. If the court accepts the terms of the plea agreement, Brown faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 18 years and one month in prison.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the DoJ said.

The DoJ disclosed that the case is part of the department’s Election Threats Task Force announced by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in June 2021.

It said the task force has led the department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed, or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.