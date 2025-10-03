From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union Election Follow-up Mission (EU EFM), has welcomed what it termed ‘legislative momentum in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the ongoing constitutional review process’ in the country.

EU EMF Chief of Mission, Barry Andrews, made the remarks while briefing journalists in Abuja.

Andrews however said time is rapidly running out, saying that unless the reforms were concluded within the next few months, there was a risk of repeating the serious shortcomings of the 2023 general election.

Andrews said: “The country’s democratic resilience depends on reforms that citizens can believe in, and while we welcome the legislative momentum seen in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the ongoing constitutional review process, time is rapidly running out. Unless these reforms are concluded within the next few months, there is a risk of repeating the serious shortcomings of 2023. We encourage all political actors to seize the momentum to deliver reforms that can safeguard transparency, inclusiveness, and credibility in the 2027 elections.”

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria, in 2023, provided 23 recommendations, including six priority ones: strengthening INEC’s independence, ensuring a transparent results transmission system, safeguarding freedom of expression, addressing impunity for electoral offences, eliminating legal ambiguities, and promoting meaningful representation of women.

Andrews further highlighted the value of collaboration between civil society and the National Assembly.

“We are encouraged by the constructive cooperation between civil society organisations and members of the legislature, particularly in shaping proposals for a stronger legal framework. This inclusive engagement is an important sign of commitment to reforms that can strengthen credibility and foster greater public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

The EFM also said that while two recommendations have been partially implemented, with one fully implemented, and eight were ongoing, three were too early to determine, while nine have not been implemented.

The Chief of Mission underlined two key issues for restoring confidence in the electoral process:

“Public confidence in INEC remains low, despite efforts made and progress achieved. In this context, a merit-based and non-partisan appointment process of its new Chairperson would send a powerful signal of commitment to credible elections. Another important step in this direction would be a robust system for real-time publication of polling unit and collation results, allowing citizens to verify both paper and electronic records,” Andrews stated.

The EU EFM disclosed that a comprehensive final report of the EU Follow-up Mission will be published in the coming months.