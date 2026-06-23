El-Rufai moves for no-case submission as DSS closes wiretapping trial

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is seeking to have his alleged wiretapping case dismissed after the Department of State Services (DSS) formally closed its prosecution before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The DSS is prosecuting El-Rufai on an amended five-count charge bordering on alleged unlawful interception of communications and breach of national security.

The charges arose from comments he made during a live television interview in February, where he claimed to have intercepted a telephone conversation allegedly revealing plans by security operatives to arrest him.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel to the DSS, Oluwole Aladedoye, informed the court that the prosecution had concluded its case and would not be calling any additional witnesses.

Following the announcement, El-Rufai’s counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that the defence would file a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish sufficient evidence to warrant his client entering a defence.

The defence requested two weeks to file the application, while the prosecution sought a similar period to respond.

Erokoro also asked the court to review the bail conditions earlier granted to the former governor, describing them as difficult to fulfil.

He argued that the requirement for Level 17 civil servants with properties in Abuja’s Maitama or Asokoro districts to stand as sureties, alongside verification and attestation letters from the Kaduna State Traditional Council, was overly stringent.

The DSS opposed the request, insisting that qualified public officers who met the conditions were available and urging the court to retain the existing terms.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined the application, holding that there were civil servants who owned properties in the designated areas and could serve as sureties.

She subsequently adjourned the matter until September 22 for the filing of the no-case submission and further proceedings.

The next phase of the trial will determine whether the court finds sufficient evidence to require El-Rufai to open a defence or strike out the case at the no-case stage, a decision that could significantly shape the outcome of the high-profile prosecution.