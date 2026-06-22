Ekiti poll: SDP candidate rejects 179 votes, says party will review results

By Lawrence Agbo

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in the Ekiti State election, Olugbenga Obafemi, has rejected the 179 votes reportedly allotted to his party, saying the figure does not reflect its performance at the polls.

Obafemi, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the SDP was still collating results from polling units across the state and would examine the figures before deciding its next line of action.

Asked about his options following the election, the candidate said he would first consult party members.

“My options are many. One of them is to consult with my party members. We are still collecting results from all the polling units. We will analyse the results and take appropriate action,” he said.

Obafemi maintained that the SDP secured more votes than the 179 credited to it, though he did not state the figure the party expected.

“Just in my local government alone, what we have recorded is over 2,000… When they now credited 179 to us, I was like, what happened to my people at Ado? What happened to my people in Yare?”

The candidate also said he was confident of winning the election, arguing that he had sufficient name recognition across Ekiti State.

“Yes, of course, I am known in Ekiti State,” he said when asked whether he believed he could emerge victorious.

He further alleged that the ruling party restricted the SDP’s campaign activities by preventing it from placing banners on advertisement boards during the campaign period.

The SDP candidate did not provide further details of the alleged restriction, while the ruling party had yet to respond to the claim as of the time of filing this report.