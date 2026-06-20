Ekiti guber: Tinubu’s son-in-law Oyetunde Ojo rates INEC highly, praises security agencies

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oyetunde Ojo, has rated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) highly in the ongoing Saturday, June 20 governorship election in the state.

He also commended security agencies for their professionalism and impressive performance during the election.

The FHA boss, who is President Bola Tinubu’s son-in-law, made the remarks shortly after casting his vote at Ward 04, Unit 04, Erekeji, Erijiyan-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

He rated INEC 76 per cent for its logistics and deployment of election materials, saying the electoral body had performed remarkably well despite the minor challenges encountered.

“Looking at the timeframe and reports coming from across the state, people are still casting their votes. I have just voted now. At this juncture, I will score INEC about 76 per cent in terms of logistics and deployment of materials,” he said.

The FHA boss, however, gave security agencies a perfect score, applauding their massive deployment and professionalism during the exercise.

“To be honest, security agencies deserve 100 per cent. This is a one-day election and security has been massively deployed through all the security agencies. Ekiti has always been a peaceful environment.

“You journalists have been around since yesterday and there have been no reports of violence. Security personnel have been wonderful and I want to use this opportunity to commend all the security agencies,” Ojo stated.

Speaking on the significance of the election ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ojo expressed optimism that the conduct of the poll would provide useful lessons for future electoral exercises in the country.

Ojo described Ekiti State as one of President Tinubu’s strongholds and predicted that the state would deliver even more votes for the President during the next presidential election.

“Ekiti people are not ungrateful people. This is President Bola Tinubu’s state and this election is only the beginning. By the time we have the presidential election, you will see more votes.

“If you look at the 2023 election, Ekiti was among the states that delivered massively for President Tinubu under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji. We recorded over 230,000 votes then.

“With the performance of our governor, the people of Ekiti State and our relationship with President Tinubu, I can assure you that the presidential election may record between 500,000 and 600,000 votes,” he said.