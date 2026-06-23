Ekiti guber: Oyebanji, Afuye receive certificate of return

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded governorship election in the state, has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States, Mr Sam Olumekun, presented the certificate to Governor Oyebanji on Tuesday at a brief ceremony held at the INEC State Office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where the governor pledged to deepen good governance and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

Also, his running mate and incumbent Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, received her certificate at the event.

Governor Oyebanji won the June 20 governorship election with a total of 319,224 votes, becoming the first governor in Ekiti State’s history to secure two consecutive electoral mandates.

Speaking shortly after receiving the certificate, Governor Oyebanji, accompanied by his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, expressed profound appreciation to the people of Ekiti State for renewing his mandate. He described the outcome of the election as a strong vote of confidence in his administration.

The governor stated that his second term would focus on consolidating existing achievements while implementing policies aimed at improving citizens’ welfare, stimulating economic growth and strengthening infrastructure across the state.

He commended INEC, security agencies and electoral officials for their professionalism and commitment to delivering a peaceful, free and credible election, noting significant improvements following amendments to the Electoral Act.

Governor Oyebanji also lauded the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election, emphasising that the victory belongs to all residents of the state. He called on other contestants to join hands with his administration in advancing the development of Ekiti.

“Let me first appreciate God for His faithfulness; today would not have been possible without Him. After God, I must acknowledge the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly for his courage in signing the new Electoral Act into law.

“This election is the first to be conducted under the amended Electoral Act, and the improvement in INEC’s performance is evident. The Commission deserves commendation for its professionalism, fairness and transparency.

“I also commend the security agencies and the good people of Ekiti for ensuring a peaceful process. As a state just 29 years old, this stands as one of our most peaceful elections, reflecting the positive reforms shaping our political culture,” the governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Commissioner, Mr Olumekun, praised the peaceful conduct of Ekiti residents, describing the election as a model of democratic practice. He also appreciated security agencies and stakeholders for their roles in the successful conduct of the poll and reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy through credible and inclusive elections.

Similarly, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, congratulated Governor Oyebanji on his victory, noting that the Certificate of Return symbolises not just electoral success but also the trust and expectations placed on him by the people.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Senator representing Ekiti North and Director-General of the Campaign Council, Senator Cyril Fasuyi; APC State Chairman, Barrister Sola Elesin; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habitat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; members of the State Executive Council, members of the State House of Assembly; and local government chairmen, among others.