Ekiti guber: IPC, CEMESO, task media practitioners on professionalism, safety measures

As Election CP assures extra protection for journalists, observers

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of Saturday’s, June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, the International Press Centre (IPC) and and Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) Lagos, have charged media practitioners that have been accredited to cover the election to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism and prioritise their individual safety.

They gave the charge on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State during a press conference with newmen, in partnership with the Ekiti State Police Command.

The Executive Director of IPC, Mr Lanre Arogundade, said the admonition was necessary considering the critical role journalists play during elections during which their safety may be threatened.

He also charged journalists covering the election to be well kitted, remain non-partisan and avoid actions and reactions that could label them as associating with any political party.

“It is very important for journalists covering the Ekiti State election to be safety conscious in the discharge of their duties, and to avoid situations that will put them in harm’s way. Journalists are expected to be non-partisan. Being partisan is not only about being a member of a political party but also includes the use of expressions and/or impressions with statements, tags, symbols and colours that portray or identify with a particular political party or personality.

“Journalists who are to cover the elections should ensure that they are fully kitted and accredited to do so, in order to avoid situation wherein security agencies would have to question them or bar them from performing their duties. Journalists, who are not on election duty, should avoid straying into the identified polling units at will during the stipulated period of the election.

“At all times, journalists covering the elections must have their identification cards and press/media tags clearly displayed to avoid undue harassment and unnecessary identity checks by the security agencies,” Arogundade added.

Speaking further, Arogundade disclosed that amongst other activities, IPC/CEMESO will during the election be partnering with the Ekiti State Police Command in ensuring the safety of journalists deployed to the field. Through the IPC/CEMESO safety initiative journalists who face any form of violation or attack on the field can directly reach the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) assigned to that area command/division.

“We expect the security forces to note that the media is a critical part of the electoral process and so the media should be accorded with due rights and privileges to enable them to carry out their social obligations as partners in enshrining the credibility of the electoral process.

“Other stakeholders, including elections observers should also proactively provide journalists covering the elections with information to ensure that all work together for the credibility of the electoral process.”

Also speaking, Dr. Akin Akingbulu, Executive Director of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), a partner organisation in the IPC/CEMESO-Safety of Journalists framework, underscored the democratic imperative of journalists’ safety, noting that the conditions under which journalists are permitted to work constitute a direct measure of a society’s commitment to its own civic values.

“Every election is, at its core, a test of those values and nowhere is that test more visibly administered than in the field.”

As part of initiatives to keep tab on the safety consciousness of journalists, IPC/CEMESO said that there are safety alert officers who journalists under threat/attack can report to.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Governorship election, Abayomi Shogunle, revealed the command will provide additional protection for media practitioners and observers in the election.

Shogunle also said adequate security will be provided for voters and everyone that will be involved in the electoral process.

“We are giving extra preference for protection of journalists, observers both local and international and all persons involved in the conduct of this election. So, if any group of journalists desire to have any additional armed escorts attached to them we are ready to give it to them but they will provide the vehicles to convey the officers.

” Also, our police officers and security agencies involved in this election, they have instruction to prioritise requests, information, comments for journalists on the field regarding their observations.

“But generally, we have adequate security for everyone including the voters because what we are trying to achieve is that we want to have more voter turnout compared to the last election and that is why we have been systematically implementing the framework we have discovered because from analyses, we have been able to identify certain things that make people to think twice before coming out to vote . We are already taking care of all those issues now before the date of the election.”

The CP urged media practitioners to verify news from relevant authorities before publishing or broadcasting them.