Ekiti guber: INEC assures deployment of modern technology to accommodate persons with special needs

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pledged the deployment of modern technology to accommodate full participation of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and other vulnerable groups in the poll.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Bunmi

Omosehindemi, gave the assurance in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state on Sunday during the Ekiti Decides Citizens’ Town Hall Meeting organised by the Civil Society Network on Election Integrity, where he restated the Commission’s inclusiveness and determination to deliver a free, fair, peaceful and credible election in the state.

Omosehindemi who stressed that persons with disabilities who are eligible voters will not be denied of their civic responsibilities, disclosed that the electoral body had acquired modern technology to support persons in this category to allow them exercise their franchise in the voting process.

He also revealed that INEC had also made special arrangements for vulnerable voters, including pregnant women and nursing mothers, to ensure a stress-free exercise.

“We have acquired modern technology to help PWDs without any glitches so that they won’t be disenfranchised.

“We have made special arrangements for persons with disabilities. Anybody that is vulnerable, PWDs, we are going to give them priority to vote on the voting day no matter who is on the line. We even encourage them to come out earlier so that they can cast their votes.

“Nigerians are supposed to have empathy. It seems we have lost our sense of humanity. When you see a pregnant woman, even if you want them to vote, some people will say ‘I was here before.’ Until we change our orientation about that, it may continue”.

On his part, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, assured residents of maximum protection before, during and after the election.

He disclosed that over 10,000 police officers will be deployed across polling units to monitor the forthcoming election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Emmanuel Aribasoye, urged residents to actively participate in the electoral process. He cautioned electorate against vote buying and other criminal acts.

He tasked Christians to also vie for elective positions, dismissing claims that politics is a dirty game.

“We encourage our members not only to vote but to exercise their civic roles. Gone are the days when Christians see politics as a dirty game. Voting is your right; if you fail to vote, you fail to take part in deciding the next leader,” he said.

The President of the League of Imams and Alfas, Ekiti State, Alhaji Kewulere Bello,who was represented by Iman Aliyu Rasaq, underscored the importance of a peaceful election.

He noted that Islam promotes peace and justice and warned against electoral violence and malpractices.

Traditional rulers, media practitioners, representatives of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non- Governmental Organisations(NGOs), among others, were also present at the event.