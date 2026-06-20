From Romanus Ugwu, in Ekiti

As voting commences in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election, high incidents of security presence, rejection of several elderly electorate by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), confusion over voters tracing voting centres and to a large extent early commencement of voting underscored the poll in many parts of the state.

At several polling units monitors across the state, there were high deployment of combined forces of at least five to 10 security agencies to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process.

However, at some polling units, there were lamentations and complaints over high incidents of BVAS declining to accredit many elderly persons.

Beyond the incidents, many electorate were stranded trying to identify their poling units, which many stakeholders attributed to lack of voter education.

Although voting materials arrived late in a relatively insignificant places, there were few incidents of voter apathy as most centres recorded large turnout of voters.

Most of the voters who spoke to our correspondent expressed happiness over the peaceful voting exercise, noting: “We are very satisfied with what we have seen so far. We pray it will continue like this.”

Equally speaking to newsmen, Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, commended the process, emphasising that there was no incident of vote buying and selling has been recorded.