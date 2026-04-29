Ekiti Assembly member Okuyiga declares bid for Reps seat

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Hon. Adeteju Okuyiga has formally declared her intention to vie for the Ekiti South Federal Constituency II seat in the House of Representatives in 2027 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

Okuyiga framed her ambition within a broader political argument anchored on legislative competence, grassroots legitimacy, and the imperative of gender inclusion in Nigeria’s federal legislature.

Okuyiga who is a serving lawmaker in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, used her declaration to position herself as a continuity candidate with demonstrable field experience, arguing that effective representation remains the institutional bridge between campaign rhetorics and measurable socio-economic outcomes.

Addressing party leaders, stakeholders and women groups in Aisegba-Ekiti, she underscored the strategic importance of responsive governance in deepening democratic dividends. “I stand before you with clarity of purpose to seek your support and endorsement,”

The aspirant explained that her political trajectory has been shaped by direct engagement with constituents and result-oriented legislative approach.

“Over the years, I have remained visible and accessible within my constituency. I have initiated and supported projects that promote both my personal mandate and the ideals of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC). My political leaders, ward executives, and stakeholders across the constituency can attest to my consistency, accessibility, and grassroots impact.”

Her entry into the contest introduces a significant gender dimension into the race, with analysts noting that her candidacy could recalibrate conversations around female political participation in Ekiti State, particularly within the context of historically male-dominated elective offices.

Okuyiga argued that her decision to seek elevation to the National Assembly was both timely and strategic, reflecting a deliberate effort to scale her impact beyond the sub national level. She maintained that her tenure at the state legislature has provided the institutional grounding and constituency exposure required for effective federal representation.

She also aligned her ambition with the policy direction of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, pledging to consolidate ongoing development initiatives while leveraging federal platforms to attract additional resources to the constituency.

Central to her political messaging is a detailed portfolio of constituency interventions, particularly in education,

where she facilitated award of bursaries to students of tertiary institutions from Gbonyin/Aiyekire Constituency, Supply of Mechanical Lawn Mowers to Secondary Schools in Gbonyin/Aiyekire and education grants: Continuous provision of grants to indigent students from the constituency to support their academic pursuits.These interventions, she argued, reflect a governance philosophy rooted in human capital development.

In the economic sphere, Okuyiga highlighted targeted empowerment programmes, including direct financial support to over a thousand households and individuals, grants to petty traders, and the construction of 100 lock-up shops across wards in the constituency to stimulate microeconomic activity and local enterprise.

Her infrastructural record includes strategic interventions on critical road networks, notably the rehabilitation of sections along the Ekiti Airport Junction–Imesi axis and federal routes linking Iluomoba and Ijan Ekiti—projects which she said restored mobility and economic connectivity in affected communities.

On social welfare, she referenced her constituency-wide COVID-19 relief efforts and the implementation of the “Omi Teju” water scheme, which delivered potable water through borehole projects in underserved areas, addressing basic public health concerns.

Okuyiga also pointed to her role in facilitating employment opportunities across state and federal establishments, as well as attracting capital projects such as rice mills in Ode and Aisegba, and upgrades of healthcare infrastructure, including general hospitals within the constituency.

Okuyiga added that she attracted and supported various developmental projects across the constituency to improve quality of life of her constituents.

Beyond performance metrics, the lawmaker advanced a normative argument for increased female representation in national politics, describing gender imbalance in the legislature as both a democratic deficit and a policy limitation.

The aspirant maintained that the female gender remains underrepresented in our national legislature. I am convinced that, with the support of our great party, I can fill that gap and give a voice to women and men of Ekiti South Federal Constituency II,” she said. “As a woman, a wife, and a mother, I understand the unique challenges facing families, and I am committed to being a strong, credible voice at the federal level.

” I am dependable and will not disappoint the people I represent at the federal level if given the opportunity to fly the party’s flag. I will work tirelessly to ensure victory for our party, protect its interests, and align with the party’s vision for a greater Ekiti.

“My goal is to ensure our people feel the impact of government more directly through quality representation and the facilitation of federal projects to my constituency and the state at large. I will maintain constant engagement with constituents to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every ward, unit, and household.”

She further emphasized her loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), presenting herself as a dependable party stakeholder capable of securing electoral victory and safeguarding party interests within the National Assembly.

Her policy outlook, she added, will prioritize the facilitation of federal projects, sustained constituency engagement, and equitable distribution of democratic dividends across all wards and communities within the constituency.

In acknowledging the internal dynamics of party primaries, Okuyiga appealed for unity, structural alignment, and leadership backing, noting that her emergence as a female candidate would not only strengthen inclusivity but also enhance the party’s electoral appeal.

She expressed confidence that her combination of legislative experience, grassroots reach, and political loyalty would resonate with delegates and voters alike.

“With your support, we can guarantee effective representation, a brighter future, and a new dawn for our constituency,” she stated.

Speaking on behalf of all the women groups, Mrs. Foluso Awojolu, said Ekiti South Federal Constituency II needs Okuyiga to represent the women and other constituents at the National Assembly.

While expressing confidence in Okuyiga’s capacity to deliver quality representation, Mrs Awojolu appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to cede the ticket to the aspirant to achieve gender inclusion in the country’s federal legislature and attract more impactful development at the grassroots.

” Hon. Adeteju Okuyiga has done very well for us. As a lawmaker representing us at the House of Assembly in Ekiti she has provided support to people in her constuency in many ways. She has empowered the young, old, and widowed, and touched countless lives. She has also facilitated many developmental projects to communities in the constituency.

She deserves to go higher so she can impact the grassroots more. We want her at the national level to be our mouthpiece, and our voice. We appeal to our Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to listen to us and support her to be the party’s candidate.”