Ekiti 2026: Senator Fasuyi expresses confidence of APC’s 500,000 votes target

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, at the National Assembly, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will secure 500,000 votes target in the election.

Fasuyi who remarked that he was satisfied with the turnout of voters, said the APC worked hard for the party’s candidate and incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking return to office, during the recently concluded campaigns.

He expressed optimism that the candidate would realise his re-election ambition.

His words, “I came in around 8:30am and I am on the queue like every other person. I don’t want to come here and just shun the queue. When it is my turn, I will do my accreditation and vote. It is very peaceful, as you can see.

“This is still early in the morning, so you cannot determine what will happen. We still have up to 3 or 4 o’clock. But from what we are seeing here, I don’t think the turnout is very poor. More people will still come out to vote

“We have done that and it ended on Thursday. We can’t do that again. We have worked hard, we have prayed and now we are waiting to see the result of what we have done in the last three or four months.

“I am sure that my candidate, Governor Oyebanji, will still win the election by the grace of God today.

“If we get to the 500,000 votes, glory be to God. If we don’t get it, as long as there is victory for my candidate, then glory be to God because we cannot force people to vote”.