Ekiti 2026 election: Voter register hits 1,059,360 – INEC

By Lawrence Agbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the number of registered voters in Ekiti has risen to 1,059,360 ahead of the June 20, 2026, governorship election in the state.

The figure marks an increase from 987,647 recorded during the 2023 general election, following the conclusion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and subsequent cleanup of the voter register.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the updated register reflects improved voter inclusion ahead of the polls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 20th June 2026.

According to him, the commission has also concluded the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), with a collection rate exceeding 97 per cent.

“Following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state on Thursday, 15th May 2026, and the subsequent clean-up of the voters’ register, the number of registered voters in the state has increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026,” Haruna said.

He also revealed that PVC collection rose from 958,052 in 2023 to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

Haruna explained that the PVC collection deadline was extended to allow more eligible voters to obtain their cards following consultations with stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti.

“Similarly, the number of PVCs collected has risen from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97.0 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

“You will recall that the PVC collection exercise, originally scheduled to end on 11th June 2026, was extended to 14th June 2026, following consultations with stakeholders at a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti.”

He added that the commission successfully processed 14,406 applications for replacement PVCs due to loss, damage, or defacement, all of which were printed and largely collected by applicants.

On technological upgrades, INEC said the option of downloadable replacement voter cards could not be implemented for the Ekiti election due to incomplete infrastructure, but would be available in future polls, including the Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

The commission further assured that all registered voters, including those who applied for transfers and replacements, have been fully accommodated.

“With regards to Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to make available to registered voters replacement PVCs in the event of the loss, damage or defacement of their original PVC, 14,406 applications were received within the stipulated time and all 14,406 replacement PVCs were printed, most of which have been collected.

“The option of a downloadable copy of the lost, damaged or defaced Voter Cards could not be implemented in this election because the necessary technology infrastructure for this is yet to be completed.

“The option would be available to voters in subsequent elections, especially the Osun governorship election in August 2026 and the 2027 General Election.”

INEC also appreciated traditional rulers, political parties, civil society organisations, and the media for supporting voter mobilisation efforts across the state.

A detailed breakdown of PVC collection across local government areas, the commission added, has been published on its official website and social media platforms.