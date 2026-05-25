Eid Kabir: Military issues security advisory on North East

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), says it has received credible intelligence on plans by terrorists to execute isolated attacks at some locations across the North East states during the Eid Kabir celebration.

The operation command headquarters announced this through a statement and security advisory issued on Monday in Maiduguri.

Spokesman of the theatre, Lt Col Sani Uba, in the statement fingered Boko Haram and its rival, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as being behind the planned attacks during the Muslim festival.

“Credible intelligence available to the Command indicates the possibility of isolated attempts by remnant Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilian targets using suicide bombers and IEDs, particularly in areas of high population concentration,” he announced.

He, however, assured that the command has made comprehensive security arrangements, including “forward deployment” to critical and vulnerable locations across the North East states affected by insurgency, to ensure smooth and peaceful celebration.

He urged residents to observe some security measures, including observing their Eid prayers and celebrations near their homes, and to exercise heightened vigilance in crowded public spaces such as markets, motor parks, banking halls and prayer grounds.

Members of the public were also advised to report any suspicious persons, unattended objects or unusual movements to the nearest military checkpoint, police station or civil–military liaison point in their communities urgently.

He warned residents against spreading unverified information or rumours capable of causing public panic. “Rely only on official information from verified government and security channels,” he advised.