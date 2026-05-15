Eid detention unfair, release El-Rufai now – Atiku tells FG

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Friday demanded the immediate release of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, describing his continued detention as unjust, provocative and politically dangerous.

Atiku, through a statement issued by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, accused authorities of using state institutions to target perceived political opponents, warning that such actions could weaken public trust in democracy and the rule of law.

The former presidential candidate said it was unacceptable to keep El-Rufai in custody during one of the most important periods in the Muslim calendar, especially when many Nigerians were still questioning the circumstances surrounding his detention.

“At a time when Muslims across Nigeria and the world are preparing for Eid-el-Kabir, it is wrong to deny a citizen his freedom without clear justification,” Atiku stated.

He said Eid is a season of sacrifice, mercy, reconciliation and family reunion, adding that there was no reason for El-Rufai to remain separated from his family if authorities could not openly demonstrate that due process was being followed.

Atiku also cautioned the Federal Government and Kaduna State authorities against selective justice, insisting that democracy should not be used as a weapon to intimidate critics or settle political scores.

According to him, the strength of any democratic government lies in how fairly it treats opposition figures and dissenting voices, not just loyal supporters.

“Mallam El-Rufai remains a Nigerian citizen with constitutional rights, including the right to liberty, dignity and fair hearing,” he said.

The former vice-president further challenged the authorities to be transparent with Nigerians if the detention was genuinely based on legal grounds.

His demand comes days after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission confirmed that a Federal High Court in Kaduna granted El-Rufai permission to access medical treatment while in custody over alleged money laundering and corruption-related offences.

El-Rufai and his co-defendant, Joel Adoga, are currently facing a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of proceeds of corruption as well as money laundering. Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.