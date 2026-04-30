Effurun shooting: Police dismiss ASP, 5 others

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Olatunji Disu, has ordered the dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and five other officers involved in the brutal killing of Mene Ogidi, at Effurin, Delta State.

He described the incident as criminal and unprofessionalism and ordered the criminal prosecution of all the suspects.

Disu, who gave the order in Abuja, said he had already forwarded the recommendations for their dismissal to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for final ratification in line with constitutional requirements.

At a media briefing in Abuja, he commiserated with the family, friends, and community of the late Ogidi, calling for calm and assuring that justice would not only be done but seen to be done.

He also appealed to the residents of Delta State and the nation at large to remain calm and law-abiding and not take the law into their hands.

He said: “The era of impunity is over. We are demonstrating that every citizen, regardless of his or her uniform, is accountable under the law.

“I address you today with a heavy heart but an unwavering resolve. On April 26, a tragic incident occurred in Effurun, Delta State, leading to the death of a citizen, Mene Ogidi. An officer of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Nuhu Usman, acting in a manner that betrayed his oath, took the life of a citizen extra-judicially.

“Let me be clear: This action is criminal, unprofessional and has no place in the Nigeria Police Force.”

He described the incident as sad, saying, “Upon receiving the report, I ordered the immediate transfer of all involved officers from the Delta State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The officers were compelled to face the full weight of our internal disciplinary machinery without delay.

“The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) is already in session and I directed that ASP Usman and the other Superintendent of Police face the FDC directly. Simultaneously, the three Inspectors involved were tried by the Orderly Room Tribunal.

“The investigation confirmed, without any ambiguity, that ASP Usman acted in gross violation of Force Order 247, which governs the use of firearms, and established Standard Operating Procedures. No level of criminal suspicion against a citizen justifies extra-judicial killing. Our duty is to protect life, not to extinguish it.

“The following recommendations have been made -Dismissal from Service: The FDC and Orderly Room Tribunal have all recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Usman and the other officers involved from the Nigeria Police Force.

“Criminal Prosecution: Upon dismissal, all the officers involved will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities to face criminal charges for unlawful homicide.

“PSC Ratification: In line with constitutional requirements, I have formally forwarded these recommendations for dismissal to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for final ratification.”

While noting that the actions of the dismissed officers does not reflect the values of the training and standards of the Nigeria Police Force, the IGP said: “They acted against police proper procedures and violated Force Order 247. The NPF is an institution built on the rule of law, and we have zero tolerance for lawlessness within our ranks. No uniform is a license to kill.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of the Ogidi. A life has been lost and no statement can fill that void. But, I give you my word: justice will not only be done, it will be seen to be done.

“I appeal to the residents of Delta State and the nation at large to remain calm and law-abiding. Do not take the law into your own hands. The era of impunity is over. We are demonstrating that every citizen, regardless of his or her uniform, is accountable under the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force belongs to the people. We will continue to purge our ranks of those who betray our mandate. Justice for Mene Ogidi will be swift, transparent and absolute.”