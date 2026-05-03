Effurun killing: Police hand over case to AGF for prosecution

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja, Sunday said it has forwarded the case file on the brutal killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF) for prosecution.

Force public relations officer Anthony Placid who made this known, said the case was handed over to the AGF, after the confirmation of the dismissal of officers implicated in the incident by the Police Service Commission(PSC).

Placid, at a media briefing in Abuja, described the development as a critical step toward ensuring justice in the case.

He said the Police Service Commission had reviewed and ratified the recommendation for the dismissal of ASP Nuhu and three other officers found culpable in the unlawful killing and that their dismissal is with immediate effect.

He said “The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution. The Force will cooperate fully with the AGF’s office to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction,”.

He said, “Following the conclusion of investigations, ASP Nuhu and three other members of his team have been arrested and are currently in custody. Internal disciplinary procedures have been concluded against all officers found culpable.

“The Force wishes to state clearly and without ambiguity that all indicted officers have been recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force. The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified this recommendation. Their dismissal is therefore confirmed and takes immediate effect.”

Placid further explained that the decision followed findings from an investigation launched after the April 26 incident, which established that the actions of the officers amounted to professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The police spokesman while noting that the incident occurred after the deceased received a parcel from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, which he attempted to waybill to Sapele, said the parcel was found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition, prompting a citizen’s arrest before police intervention.

He said that upon arrival, ASP Nuhu, who led the responding team, shot the already apprehended and unarmed suspect, contrary to established rules of engagement.

“The Force wishes to be unequivocal: no criminal suspicion, however grave, justifies extra-judicial action. Every suspect is entitled to due process under the law,” Placid said.

He confirmed that the officers involved had been arrested and were currently in custody, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects, including the driver who delivered the parcel and two vigilante members linked to the incident.

While reiterating the commitment of the Nigerian police force to accountability, he assured the public and the victim’s family that justice would be pursued just as he urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations as the legal process unfolds.

He said “The Nigeria Police Force does not shield officers who violate the law. No rank or position will place any officer above accountability”.