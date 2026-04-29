Effurun killing: IGP orders dismissal, prosecution of officer

By Philip Nwosu
The Nigeria Police Force has recommended the dismissal of a police officer over the fatal shooting of a civilian in Effurun, Delta State.
The incident, which occurred on April 26, led to the death of a young man identified as Mene Ogidi.
In a statement, the police said that following directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, all officers connected to the incident were immediately withdrawn from the Delta State Command and redeployed to Force Headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary proceedings.
The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), after concluding its review, found that the principal officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other regulations governing the use of firearms.
According to the findings, the officer’s actions were unlawful and unprofessional, constituting a breach of his duty to protect life and uphold the law.
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Based on the outcome, the committee recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Usman and other officers found culpable. The recommendation has been approved by the Inspector-General and forwarded to the Police Service Commission for ratification in line with due process.
The police further disclosed that upon completion of administrative procedures, the affected officers would be handed over to relevant judicial authorities for prosecution over the extrajudicial killing.
Reiterating its stance, the Force emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of power and unlawful use of force, stressing that no officer has the right to take life outside the provisions of the law.
The Inspector-General also extended condolences to the family of the deceased, assuring them that the matter would be thoroughly pursued to ensure justice and accountability.
The police urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, discipline and the protection of citizens’ rights.