From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of assets linked to the former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, including shares valued at N1.9 billion, N288 million in cash, and a five-bedroom duplex in Abuja.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court delivered the ruling on Wednesday, declaring the assets proceeds of unlawful activities and ordering that they be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The forfeiture followed Nwabuoku’s conviction on 23 March 2026, when he was sentenced on nine counts bordering on money laundering and abuse of office filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a motion dated 1 April 2026, the EFCC sought the confiscation of funds, property, and investments traced to the former AGF.

The assets forfeited include N288.5 million recovered from accounts linked to companies such as Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited, and Arrafura Transnational Afro Ltd, alongside N220 million earlier refunded by Nwabuoku into an EFCC recovery account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also forfeited is a five-bedroom duplex located at City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, Abuja, as well as stocks acquired in various security companies valued at N1.94 billion as of 29 March 2026.

Justice Omotosho held that the court was satisfied that the funds, property, and shares were proceeds of unlawful activity, paving the way for their final transfer to the federal government.