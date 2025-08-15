From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo State with a pump action rifle and live cartridges, recovered from one of them.

Confirming the development, EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said their arrest on Friday, August 15, 2025 followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Other items recovered from them include, six vehicles, mobile phones and laptop computers.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.