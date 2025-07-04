From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Speaker, Edo Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Fawaz Muhammad, yesterday, said the N1 billion interest-free loan programme launched by the state government, would help reduce restiveness among the youths in the state.

He disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after the Edo Youth Impact Forum (EYIF 2025), themed “Empowered Youth, Transformed Future,” held in Benin.

Hon. Muhammad said youths in the state are very skillful, resourceful and talented and that what most of them need, is capital to either start up or expand their businesses.

Muhammad said besides being skillful, there are still some youths who have graduated from the university instead of searching for the white collar jobs that are nowhere to be found, can leverage on this interest-free loan programme to better their lives and take care of their families.

The Speaker added that these grants, alongside the N1 billion interest-free loan programme recently launched by the government, underscore a deep commitment to nurturing sustainable youth-led enterprises.

He said Five Hack the Future Challenge winners received N2 million business grants each, while other finalists received N1 million.

The Speaker said with all things being equal, the programme being initiated by the state government would help reduce restiveness and crime to the barest minimum because the youths will now be meaningfully be engaged with something, thereby making the state a safe haven for businesses to thrive.

He commended the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo for his administration’s strategic focus on youth empowerment, following the successful hosting of the Edo Youth Impact Forum (EYIF 2025), themed “Empowered Youth, Transformed Future,”

He described the initiative as a “bold and commendable investment in the capacity, creativity, and future of Edo youths.”

He called on the beneficiaries to make wise use of the opportunity and be shining examples of the values and vision that the state upholds.

He said the youths believe in the SHINE Agenda of the state government as clearly demonstrated through EYIF, adding that it is more than a promise—it is action,”

He further pledged the Parliament’s continued partnership and support for all programmes that enhance the voice, skills, and well-being of the Edo youth.

He also hailed the efforts of Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, Coordinator of the Office of the Governor’s Wife, for her advocacy and mentorship, and acknowledged the ongoing contributions of the Edo State Skills Development Agency, which has trained thousands of youths in technical, digital, and vocational skills.

The event, which featured a keynote from the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, and masterclasses by leading entrepreneurs and creatives, provided a platform for young people to learn, connect, and innovate.

Caption: Muhammad