Edo: TCN commissions Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV turn-in-turn-out line

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned a newly constructed Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV turn-in-turn-out transmission line at the Ihovbor Transmission Substation in Edo State to boost power transmission in the country.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this while commissioning the facility in Benin City.

He said the facility will help strengthen the nation’s transmission network and enable the evacuation of more bulk electricity from the Ihovbor Transmission Substation to distribution load centres nationwide.

Abdulaziz noted that the project involved the strategic linking of the existing Benin/Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line to the Ihovbor Transmission Substation, creating two new transmission routes with a total length of 14 kilometres.

The TCN boss added that with the completion of the strategic project, the company has increased the operational flexibility of the transmission network and strengthened the resilience of power delivery within the Benin corridor through this connection to the power plant.

He noted that the importance of this project cannot be overstated as it grants TCN the ability to more efficiently evacuate power generated by the Azura Power Plant and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company plant.

He said this has equally helped in alleviating transmission bottlenecks, enhanced system reliability, and allowed the distribution companies access to more bulk electricity for their customers nationwide.

According to him, “Significantly, with the nation’s grid system, the new transmission line will enable more efficient wheeling of bulk electricity to any part of the country.

“Beyond the enhanced flexibility in power evacuation, this project is another step towards our goal of developing a strong and efficient transmission grid.”

For the contractor, Managing Director of Energo, Predrag Mihel, said the newly completed turn-in and turn-out of the Benin-Ajaokuta 330kV single circuit transmission line at Ihovbor Power Plant includes the construction of approximately 14 kilometres of 330kV double-circuit transmission line, comprising 30 towers and foundations including dead-end, angle and suspension towers.

Mihel said the double-circuit line, carrying twin Bison conductors, will enable the additional evacuation of approximately 1.5GW of power from both the NIPP and Azura Power Plants into the national grid, further strengthening Nigeria’s transmission network and improving grid reliability.

He said the project is not only a technical achievement, but also a result of trust, teamwork, professionalism, and strong cooperation between TCN and Energo.

Also speaking, General Manager, Engineering, Mojeed Akintola, said there was a slight delay in the project but all issues have been resolved, leading to the successful completion of the project.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Enogie of the community, HRH Fortune Igbinakenzua, described the relationship between the company and the community as very cordial.

He, however, decried the epileptic power supply to the community, noting that it is unfortunate to have such a power station yet not enjoy constant electricity.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by Mr Eliot Imafidon, urged the company to employ youths in the community.

Igbinakenzua said engaging them would help curb restiveness.