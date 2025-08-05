From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said six local government areas out of the 18 LGAs have been targeted for vaccination against the outbreak of monkeypox, also known as mpox, in the state.

The Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the Impact Plus Project Immunisation Specialist in Edo State, Dr Eseigbe Efeomon, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin.

He said the targeted local government areas include Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North East, Esan North East, Oredo, and Esan West.

Dr Efeomon said in the six targeted local government areas, not everyone would be vaccinated, as the exercise would be carried out based on the information already available to the agency.

“We had this meeting today with stakeholders in Edo State to create awareness about the mpox vaccination campaign, which will be happening in Edo State shortly.

“This is a targeted campaign to help reduce the incidence of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, in Edo State among healthcare workers and those who are immunocompromised. So those are the targeted groups that we are looking at.

“Healthcare workers and those who are immunocompromised will be receiving two doses of this vaccine to be fully vaccinated and protected against mpox.

“Edo State is one of the states where we had an outbreak of mpox in the country, and that is why this vaccination is currently ongoing with support from the federal government, WHO, UNICEF, and the state government.

“So, the agency is going to be carrying out this vaccination in six targeted LGAs where these cases have been reported.

“And the vaccination, like I said, is going to be targeted. It’s not for everybody. It’s for those above 18 years, and it will be for healthcare workers and those who are immunocompromised.

“So we are reaching out to various groups and unions, and we’re using a line list to ensure that those who are at risk of mpox get vaccinated and are protected,” Dr Efeomon said.

While noting that the state is currently being hit with five outbreaks of diseases, namely dengue fever, Lassa fever, yellow fever, mpox, and diphtheria, he said residents of the state need to increase the correct practice of protecting their food and their homes from vector rats that carry Lassa fever and ensure that they don’t destroy vegetation around their homes and destroy the habitats of these rats that will then seek refuge in their homes and transmit this disease.

Speaking also, the World Health Organisation state coordinator, Dr Eyo Nora, said the vaccine is safe and is meant for the already targeted areas.

For the representative of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Edo State, Mr Muktar Abdullahi, said the agency has carried out its due diligence and that the vaccines are safe.

It is said that a total of 2,500 doses of vaccines are expected to be distributed to the six targeted local government areas of the state.