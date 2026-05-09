Edo: APC generates N50.4 million from sales of nomination forms

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in over N50.4 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to 84 aspirants seeking to contest elections into the Edo State House of Assembly.

There are 24 seats in the Assembly, with each set of forms costing N6,000,000.

Meanwhile, the party commenced its screening of aspirants yesterday at the APC State Secretariat along Ikpokpan Road in Benin City.

The exercise attracted party leaders, supporters, and security personnel deployed to maintain order throughout the screening process.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Emmanuel Okoebor, explained during the exercise that it was aimed at ensuring that only qualified and credible aspirants emerge to participate in the party’s primaries.

He requested serving lawmakers seeking re-election to take a bow before the committee, saying that their credentials had already been submitted and verified ahead of the screening.

Okoebor, while assuring aspirants of transparency and fairness, stressed that the committee would conduct the screening in line with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

The peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise was commended by some of the aspirants who spoke to journalists, describing the process as transparent and professionally managed.

The high turnout of aspirants reflected the growing acceptance and strength of the APC across Edo State, one of the aspirants said.

“The exercise has been smooth and properly coordinated. Party officials have shown professionalism in handling the screening process,” he added.

Notwithstanding the commendation, some contestants, however, appealed to the party leadership to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants during the primaries.

They pointed out that fairness and internal democracy remain essential to party unity and electoral success.