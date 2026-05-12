Edo: 58 rescued, 55 kidnappers arrested in massive operation

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Monday Agbonika, yesterday said that 55 suspected kidnappers were arrested and 58 victims were rescued between March and May 2026 in the state.

While presenting the operational scorecard of the command at a press briefing in Benin, the CP said the results were achieved in a major crackdown on violent crimes across the state.

Agbonika said the command also arrested 15 suspected cultists, eight armed robbery suspects, 15 murder suspects, three suspects linked to unlawful possession of firearms and 23 suspects connected to rape and defilement cases.

The CP noted that the command had intensified the use of drones, digital tracking systems, surveillance gadgets and intelligence-led operations to tackle kidnapping and violent crimes, especially in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

He cited the recent rescue of Ezighode Ebosele and her 14-year-old son, Wisdom, who were kidnapped on May 1 at Udoni Quarters, Irrua, in Edo Central.

According to him, operatives deployed aerial surveillance technology and technical intelligence to rescue the victims unharmed and arrest the alleged kingpin, Yusuf Hassan, popularly known as “Dogo Yellow”, alongside nine other gang members.

He said investigations revealed that the syndicate operated a structured criminal network involving informants, food suppliers, ransom negotiators and armed enforcers.

He added that the alleged kingpin was arrested at a criminal hideout near Ubiaja, which had since been demolished and confiscated by the Edo Government under the state’s anti-kidnapping law.

The commissioner also disclosed that operatives foiled another kidnap attempt on May 8 along the Benin-Akure Road between Ozoguo and Obazuwa communities.

He said police operatives, supported by military personnel, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel and rescued two victims, Okarewagba Benth and his wife, Ruth, unharmed.

Agbonika said bush-combing operations were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The command, he said, also recovered two AK-47 rifles, six pump-action guns, seven locally made firearms, 13 cartridges and other ammunition during the operations.

Agbonika expressed concern over rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the state.

“Within the last two months alone, the command has arrested over 23 suspects linked to rape, defilement and other SGBV-related offences.

“This trend is painful, unacceptable and deeply concerning,” he said.

Agbonika assured residents that the command would sustain aggressive operations against criminal elements and continue strengthening tactical capacity and investigative professionalism across the state.

Meanwhile, the command has launched a new tactical outfit, the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), to combat kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state.

Agbonika described the unit as a specialised intelligence-driven squad designed to tackle organised violent crimes with professionalism and accountability.

He said the VCRU was created in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to strengthen operational response against emerging security threats nationwide.