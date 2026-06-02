Ebuka Obi donates N2.5m to parents of slain POS operator

02 June 2026 4:16 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Ojugele after the death of their son, Daniel, in Owerri.

Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Ojugele after the death of their son, Daniel, in Owerri.

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

One month after the killing of their son, the parents of Daniel Ojugele  met with Lagos-based evangelist, Ebuka Obi, at his ministry headquarters, where they received N2.5 million and prayers.

Mr. Emmanuel Ojugele and his wife, from Umuahum Ndegwu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, said they waited for about a month at the church’s headquarters in Lagos before meeting the cleric yesterday.

Evangelist Obi, founder of Zion Ministry, handed the money to the couple and offered prayers for the family. He had earlier, in a viral video, prophesied about Daniel’s death, invited the parents to Lagos, and promised that “God will avenge his death.”

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Daniel Ojugele, a Point of Sale (POS) operator, was shot dead a few months ago while closing his business at the World Bank area of Owerri. According to family accounts, more than eight armed men attacked him, shot him, and made away with his cash.

The killing sparked outrage in Owerri, with residents and fellow POS operators calling for improved security in the area. Police in Imo are yet to announce an arrest in connection with the case.

Speaking after the meeting, the Ojugeles thanked Evangelist Obi for the support, saying the donation would help ease the family’s burden.

The Zion Ministry has, in recent months, drawn attention for providing financial aid to victims of violent crime, often after public prophecies about the incidents.

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